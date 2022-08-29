Updated Landing Spots for Arizona Coyotes Defenseman Jakob Chychrun

0 of 5

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The draft is done. The free-agency frenzy has cooled.

And the 2022-23 NHL regular season is barely more than a month away.

But the imminent future of Jakob Chychrun has yet to be locked in.

The Arizona Coyotes defenseman has been the topic of trade rumors for what feels like an eternity these days, and the idea that he'll be moved now that teams have begun finalizing rosters for training camp is gaining renewed strength.

B/R's hockey team last pondered possible landing spots for the 24-year-old Florida native in January, but seeing how no deals for the 6'2", 220-pounder have been made in the intervening months, it seemed high time to take another look at where he could be a good fit.

Scroll through to see what we came up with