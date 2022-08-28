Warriors Staffer 'Shocked' by Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. 'in an Exciting Way'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors first-round draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. was seen as a risky selection because of his injury history, but any concerns seem to have faded as he is reportedly further along in his development than expected.

C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Baldwin has already impressed in his short time in the Bay Area, and the Warriors believe they may have landed a gem with the 28th pick.

"I’ve been shocked by what I’ve seen in an exciting way," one Warriors staffer said (h/t HoopsHype).

Another Warriors staffer added: "He’s an exciting prospect. Very exciting."

A former McDonald's All-American, Baldwin was a top-10 prospect in the class of 2021, per 247Sports. His freshman season at Milwaukee was cut short by an ankle injury. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

If Baldwin develops the way the Warriors are hoping, the 6'9", 220-pound forward will be a key member of the team's young core that also includes Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

Golden State is coming off its fourth NBA title in eight years and will begin its 2022-23 season on Oct. 18 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.