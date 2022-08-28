WWE Rumors: Switch to TV-14 Was Planned Before Stephanie McMahon Took Over for Vince

Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW

Last month, rumors began to swirl WWE was considering switching its programming from TV-PG to TV-14, which would have led to edgier content from the biggest company in the wrestling industry.

The speculation ended this week, as Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that "there are no current plans to change the company's TV ratings for their weekly series."

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the plans likely came to an end when Vince McMahon resigned as chairman of WWE and was replaced by his daughter Stephanie.

"I mean it was planned. And I think it’s the new regime and that could be Stephanie instead of Vince. You know Vince maybe was considering it. Stephanie’s thing is you know we don’t need it. And they don’t," Meltzer said (h/t Gunjan Nath of ThirstyForNews.com).

WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, has been rated TV-PG since July 2008. The company has avoided the things that made the Attitude Era of the late 1990s so popular, such as extreme violence or blood, in hopes of becoming more family-friendly. It appears that approach will continue under the new regime.

