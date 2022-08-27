Report: Cameron Smith Joined by Harold Varner III, More Golfers in LIV Tour Move

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA Tour exodus continues.

According to Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel, Cameron Smith, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Joaquin Niemann will reportedly join the Saudi-backed league next week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.