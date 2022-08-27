Little League World Series 2022: US, International Scores, Latest Bracket, Highlights

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

And then there were four.

Both the international and United States finals at the Little League World Series were scheduled for Saturday, with four teams looking to book the two available spots for the championship game.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores and top highlights from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Schedule and Results

Game 35: Caribbean def. Asia-Pacific, 1-0

Game 36 (U.S. final): West vs. Southeast at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Caribbean 1, Asia-Pacific 0

Talk about a pitching duel.

Reangelo Decaster (4.2 innings, four hits, four strikeouts) and Qshondrickson Doran (1.1 innings, no hits, one walk) combined to keep Chinese Taipei scoreless, leading Curaçao to a 1-0 win and a berth in the final.

It wasn't just the pitching that was on point for Curaçao, however, as the team had a few web gems up its sleeve, too:

And while the Caribbean side struggled to solve Chinese Taipei pitcher Li Fang-Mo, who was absolutely brilliant in the loss (five innings, three hits allowed, one run, nine strikeouts), Jaydion Louisa managed to poke through an RBI single in the third inning.

It was all Decaster and Doran needed to get Curaçao through to the championship game, capping off an impressive run for the country through the bottom half of the international bracket. After losing to Panama in the second round of games, the Caribbean representatives went through the teams from Europe-Africa, Canada, Latin America, Mexico and now Asia-Pacific.

They await the winner of Hawai'i vs. Tennessee in the United States final.