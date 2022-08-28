Preseason NFL Week 3 Takeaways: Bears' Justin Fields Sends Message to Critics

1 of 6

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It's hard to find anyone within the Atlanta Falcons organization who doesn't rave about rookie quarterback Desmond Ridders.



During Saturday's 28-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, general manager Terry Fontenot and center Drew Dalman were interviewed during the telecast. Both talked about the quarterback's work ethic and going about his business the right way.

His performance during the Falcons' preseason game helped create more momentum for this year's 74th overall pick to start at some point this season.



It didn't look that way initially, though. Ridder threw an interception during Atlanta's first offensive play. Pressure up the middle caused the rookie to fade to his left, and the quarterback left it short and late over the middle.

Instead of dwelling on the mistake, the first-year signal-caller responded with a excellent touchdown drive on the very next series. Ridder completed all five passes he attempted during the sequence, including an impressive throw on a deep out to convert a 3rd-and-8.

Ridder knew coming into the contest he needed to show more despite an exemplary preseason performance. He identified his presnap process and getting the offense ready for the play and snap sooner when he spoke with reporters.

“I’ve got a couple of things to clean up myself, play calls, getting the operations run,” Ridder said after Monday's 24-16 loss to the New York Jets. “Just really executing.”

The maturity the 22-year-old exhibits allows the Falcons to dig in deeper and harder to get him ready if/when he's called upon during the regular season.

"I don't treat him like a rookie," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "The worst thing you can do is sit there and lower the expectations for somebody. We're trying to get him ready to play real Sunday NFL football, and if you make it too easy on him, you're not doing him a favor."

In doing so, the Falcons are simultaneously preparing for the inevitable moment when they look toward the future by seeing what they have in Ridder now.

The coaching staff sees their young quarterback taking shots, zipping in a perfect slant route so his receiver can create after the catch, threading a pass between the second and third levels and finding wide receivers down the field. He's consistently making high-level NFL-caliber throws. Ridder played well into the fourth quarter Saturday and threw for 185 yards and a score. A second interception did occur but that was nothing more than a heave during the last play of the first half.

Marcus Mariota is a consummate professional. He's still expected to be Atlanta's Week 1 starter, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Yet he's nothing more than a bridge.

The eventual transition to Ridder just may happen sooner rather than later based on what everyone has seen throughout the preseason. The Falcons must find out what they have in the young man, and early returns are quite promising.