Serena, Venus Williams Accept Wild-Card Entry to 2022 US Open Doubles Tournament

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The U.S. Open announced Serena and Venus Williams will compete as wild cards in the women's doubles tournament.

Serena announced in Vogue she intends to retire after this season, with the U.S. Open widely expected to be her final event.

Serena is scheduled to play Danka Kovinic on Monday at 7 p.m. ET in the first round of the women's singles draw. She returned to competitive tennis at Wimbledon in June and has gone 1-3 in limited action.

Venus, who's winless in three single matches in 2021, will open her U.S. Open account Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET against Alison Van Uytvanck.

In addition to their individual accomplishments on the court, the Williams sisters are a decorated tandem.

Their 14 Grand Slam titles are tied for the second-most in women's doubles history, and they haven't lost any of their Grand Slam finals matches. They ran their record to 14-0 at Wimbledon in 2016 by beating Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova.

Serena and Venus have three Olympic gold medals together as well, winning in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

They last teamed up for the 2018 French Open, where they lost in the third round to third-seeded Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

The U.S. Open has yet to announce the full draw for the women's doubles tournament. Play is scheduled to begin Wednesday.