WWE Rumors: NXT's Legado del Fantasma, Indi Hartwell to Be Called Up to Main Roster

The recent infusion of talent into the Raw and SmackDown rosters is expected to continue with more main-roster call-ups in the near future.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Marco Rovere of Wrestling Inc.) noted the entire Legado del Fantasma stable is getting called up.

There were brief questions about the future of the faction after leader Santos Escobar lost a match to Tony D'Angelo at NXT Heatwave earlier this month, which meant he'd be banned from NXT.

WWE then hinted at the call-up in a backstage segment where Escobar was preparing to leave the promotion and told the other members—Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez—to join him.

In addition to Legado del Fantasma, Indi Hartwell is also expected to head to the main roster soon, per the Observer. That doesn't come as a major surprise either.

Hartwell was involved in a segment with her storyline husband Dexter Lumis on NXT, which came after Lumis made a series of cryptic appearances on Raw.

Those expected call-ups follow a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who noted Solo Sikoa may be heading to the main roster in the "very near future, possibly as soon as next month."

Sikoa is a member of the famed Anoa'i wrestling family. He's the brother of The Usos, so he may be ticketed for a role in The Bloodline faction at some point.

Bringing new talent into the picture on both Raw and SmackDown has been a huge part of WWE programming since Triple H took over creative duties in late July. It's allowed the company to create plenty of hype along with a much-needed group of fresh storylines heading into the final months of the year.

Eventually, WWE will need to restock its depth in NXT given how many notable names have either arrived to the main roster or are heading that way in the near future.

But for now, things are trending in a positive direction, and some more arrivals should help that momentum keep going as WWE heads toward the year's last major event, Survivor Series, in November.

