WWE Rumors: October a Possibility for WWE Draft amid WrestleMania 39 Buzz

Questions continue to linger about whether WWE will hold a draft in 2022 or skip the event until after WrestleMania 39 next April.

Marco Rovere of Wrestling Inc. reported Friday the latest update from the Wrestling Observer stated sometime in October has been "mentioned" as a possible time for the draft, though "no date [is] etched in stone" for the Superstar shakeup.

That comes after a report from Fightful Select, which stated plans to have the draft after Clash at the Castle in early September were changed and it was possible the event wouldn't happen until after next year's Mania, per Rovere.

Although an annual draft helps keep the roster fresh and helps set up new potential storylines, it doesn't feel like an absolute necessity this year.

Ever since Triple H took over as the head of creative there's been an infusion of new ideas and a series of high-profile returns, including Johnny Gargano this past Monday on Raw.

That combination of factors has helped WWE build some serious momentum over the past month, and that's translated into strong television ratings, including an average of over two million viewers for this week's Raw, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

In turn, there isn't a desperate need to shuffle the rosters to create some additional interest.

Instead, moving the draft to after WrestleMania each year makes a ton of sense on paper. Everything the company does from Survivor Series in late November through Mania in April is about building toward the biggest event of the year.

Putting the draft a week or two after Mania to create some fresh matchups during the typically slower period coming out of the "Show of Shows" makes more sense in the bigger picture.

It sounds like that's under consideration, but no final decision has been made as Triple H and Co. continue to put the finishing touches on the Clash at the Castle card for next weekend.

