Chris Paul Dismisses LeBron James Retirement Talk: 'Ain’t Slowing Down No Time Soon'

LeBron James might be approaching his 20th season in the NBA, but Chris Paul still doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers star will be losing a step.

"Once you find something that works and you know that getting a little older or whatnot, it doesn't matter, then 'Bron ain't slowing down no time soon," the Phoenix Suns star said on The Old Man & The Three podcast. "So everybody be cool."

Given he has indicated a desire to play with his son, Bronny, nobody expects James to retire within the next year or two. Bronny James isn't eligible to make the jump to the NBA until at least 2024.

But LeBron does seem to be finally showing his age.

To Paul's point, the 37-year-old continues to perform at a high level, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4 percent from the field last season.

But his 26 missed games point to how he's no longer capable of shaking off the minor injuries he accumulated earlier in his career. He was out for 27 games in 2020-21 too. Sooner or later, the wear and tear could add up for LeBron.

Despite Paul's insistence, Father Time appears to be catching up with James.