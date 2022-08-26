Fantasy Alert: Dak Prescott Says Tony Pollard Can Be 1 of Cowboys' Top Pass-Catchers

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite Jerry Jones' continued insistence that Ezekiel Elliott is the driving force for the Dallas Cowboys offense, there are strong indications Tony Pollard will have an increased presence on the field in 2022.

One reason fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Pollard is because of Dak Prescott's comments about the fourth-year running back's role in the passing game.

"He can get out there and be one of our best pass-catchers," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, "and just the way that he's grown, just with his route running from the time that we've asked him to take on that role is impressive itself."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.