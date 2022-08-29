Bold Trades for NBA Contenders: Targeting Myles Turner, Ben Simmons, More

1 of 5

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns Receive: PF John Collins

Atlanta Hawks Receive: F Cam Johnson, PF Jae Crowder, SG Landry Shamet, 2025 second-round pick

Simply running back the same roster that collapsed in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals seems like a letdown for Phoenix, which previously was listed as a preferred destination for Kevin Durant.

As good as the Suns still are, upgrading the starting power forward position from Jae Crowder would make this the best starting five in basketball, especially adding a talent like Collins to a core of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton.

Collins, 24, is under contract for the next four seasons at a reasonable $25.5 million per year and can be a valuable lob option and floor-spacer for this Suns team. He's averaged 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on 55.5/38.8/81.1 percent shooting splits over the past three years in Atlanta.

As much as Phoenix would like to keep Johnson, he's due for a new contract next summer and is two years older than Collins, despite being in the NBA for just three seasons.

The Hawks say yes so they can continue to add defensive pieces around Trae Young, with Crowder giving them another versatile forward who can guard multiple spots and hit open threes. Johnson was the NBA's fourth-best three-point shooter last season (42.5 percent) and should thrive on drive-and-kick attempts from Young and Dejounte Murray.

Shamet gives Atlanta a backcourt shotmaker (39.0 percent on catch-and-shoot threes) after trading Kevin Huerter earlier this summer. The Hawks also pick up another draft selection in 2025, one where they currently only own the Oklahoma City Thunder's second-rounder.