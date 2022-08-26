Roman Reigns Explains Part-Time Contract; WWE Rumors on Solo Sikoa and Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns Discusses Part-Time Schedule

Reigns has made limited appearances on WWE television in recent months, and he confirmed that'll remain the case moving forward based on his latest contract.

The company's undisputed top champion explained Thursday on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (h/t Eric Mutter of Wrestling Inc.) that he's going to prioritize family at this stage of his life:

"When you've been on the road for 10 years straight, and someone who has been at the highest level, the main-event level, I ran a full schedule for a long time. For me, it was really just trying to balance everything. And as someone who has five children, we're at a very critical portion of their lives, where they're so young. This is where we build these relationships and these bonds, and they get to know who their dad is. For me, it was extremely important that I can build my fatherhood as the priority, and the No. 1 hat that I wear. And WWE, Vince [McMahon], everybody was really good about accommodating that and making sure to keep me in the WWE family."

WWE has resumed a full-time travel schedule after a pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That typically means Raw on Monday, SmackDown on Friday and live events on Saturday and Sunday during weekends without a pay-per-view event.

Along with a reduction to his overall schedule, Reigns also noted he won't be featured on every PPV moving forward. Instead, his work will be focused around the biggest shows.

The 37-year-old Florida native made it clear he'll be all-in whenever he's involved in an active storyline, though:

"We're not going to be on every single PPV. But anything that I am on will of course be all the major ones, and a couple of the other ones that fall kind of in between. The Big Four and the Saudis. I'll always support those with TVs, to build the story and the rivalry going forward. ... It's a part-time thing compared to what I usually run, but I'm an annual character on WWE television."

So it sounds like Reigns is going to work a schedule similar to Brock Lesnar, though he'll probably be slightly more active on weekly television than his longtime on-screen rival leading up to shows like Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Although it's preferable for a top star like Reigns to appear on as many shows as possible to help sell tickets and draw TV ratings, WWE has shown the ability to create interest in a more wide range of storylines since Triple H took over the creative process.

In turn, the main-event opening whenever the former Shield member isn't available should create an opportunity for some fresh faces to enjoy the spotlight. So his sporadic schedule doesn't feel like as big of a concern as it may have been a year or two ago.

Reigns is still the best thing going in the business, but WWE is building enough depth, both in characters and storylines, to successfully navigate his absences.

Solo Sikoa Nearing Call Up To Main Roster?

Sikoa, a member of the famed Anoa'i wrestling family that also includes Reigns, may be on the verge of moving from NXT to either Raw or SmackDown.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Thursday there's been "a lot of talk" that Sikoa could get the call to the main roster "in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month."

In early August, the 29-year-old Samoan was shown in a backstage segment on NXT being told he'd miss four-to-six weeks with a PCL injury.

It's unclear whether that storyline coming out of his "falls count anywhere" match with Von Wagner was a work or a shoot, but either way, the timeline would match up with a potential return sometime in September, and now it appears that could happen on the main roster.

Sikoa, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the younger brother of The Usos, may be an option to join The Bloodline faction to help offset to group's obvious void whenever Reigns is away. That would be quite a push right out of the gate, though.

A more general singles build is probably the more likely route after he displayed some serious potential over the past year in NXT.

Bronson Reed Linked To Possible WWE Return

Reed was released by WWE last August after a three-year tenure that included a run as the NXT North American champion. He's proceeded to compete in Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Now a WWE comeback may be on the horizon. Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer reported on the We're Live Pal podcast (h/t Danny Wolstanholme of Wrestling Inc.) that Reed, who's been more recently using the ring name Jonah, has been "talked about behind the scenes over the last few weeks."

Marquee returns have been one of the early hallmarks of the Triple H era, with Johnny Gargano becoming the latest former NXT standout to return when he appeared Monday on Raw.

Reed may eventually join the list of returnees, but it doesn't figure to happen imminently.

The 34-year-old Australian is scheduled to work NJPW's Burning Spirit tour that runs through Sept. 25, per Wolstanholme. It's unclear if he's signed to the company beyond that.

Given the reshuffling that's gone on since Triple H took the creative reins, the NXT roster could benefit from a little added depth in the months ahead. Reed could provide a boost, though it wouldn't be a total surprise if he ends up on Raw or SmackDown instead.