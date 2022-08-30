WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 30

0 of 1

Following a brawl between Diamond Mine and Gallus last week, the two teams would fight on this edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Credit: WWE.com.

The battle of WWE NXT and NXT UK is reaching a fever pitch. After the announcements of Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate and Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport, the August 30 edition of NXT 2.0 was set to establish the rest of NXT Worlds Collide.

Gallus made a statement by attacking Diamond Mine in their NXT debut, but now they would face the consequences. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang would battle The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp in a six-man tag certain to get explosive.

Another six-person tag team match with serious heat, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley would face Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend.



Grayson Waller has taunted Apollo Crews constantly over the past month, finally leading to the former WWE intercontinental champion getting a shot at the loudmouth one on one.

NXT women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have promised to take on all-comers, so their first challengers stepped up in Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

This show had plenty more to establish with NXT World's Collide just days away.

