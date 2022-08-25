Bobby Portis Says Season with Knicks Was 'Most Miserable Year of My Career'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Bobby Portis is not scheduled for free agency until 2026, but don't expect him to join the New York Knicks if and when he does hit the market.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward responded to a previous quote of his suggesting he would consider returning to play for the Knicks and said he was "just trolling" then and went through "the most miserable year of my career" when he was with New York:

Portis has played for the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Knicks and Bucks throughout his career and suited up for New York during the 2019-20 campaign.

That team went 21-45 while Portis posted 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, which are both the lowest marks of his career since his second season in the league 2016-17. There was also something of a positional logjam with Portis, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Marcus Morris, Kevin Knox and Taj Gibson all part of a crowded frontcourt.

Fortunately for Portis, his time in Milwaukee has gone much better.

The fan favorite helped the Bucks win the 2021 championship, and he agreed to a four-year deal in June 2022.