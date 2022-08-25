Chet Holmgren Injury Shakes Up B/R NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings

0 of 5

Keegan Murray (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA Rookie of the Year odds received an update Thursday following the news that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with a foot injury.

Our projections since last month have also changed.

It's a brutal blow to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 2 pick, who flashed his ridiculous upside in summer league, showed a different level of skill than he could at Gonzaga and sat No. 3 in our initial rankings.



The injury may open the door for a few other prospects selected outside the top five. While the favorite hasn't changed, another rookie has entered the discussion.