Ranking 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Candidates After Las Vegas Summer League

3 of 5

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Stat prediction: 14.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 47% FG, 34% 3PT, 2.2 BPG

Summer league gave us a glimpse at Chet Holmgren's long-term upside and immediate translatable strengths, but also challenges he'll face early that will make a run at Rookie of the Year difficult.

Right away, he should pick up easy baskets by rolling to the net and waiting for passes by Josh Giddey. Even without any strength, his mobility, length and fluidity will consistently lead to catch-and-finishes into multiple dunks a game, especially with Giddey facilitating.

With the ball in space around the arc, he's also shown he can put it down, attack a gap and get above the rim for a driving bucket. The Oklahoma City Thunder's spacing might not be the best once the season starts, but Holmgren should be able to capitalize as a ball-handler when a lane does open up.

He also looked comfortable shooting from three in summer league (8-of-19), and between his lack of physicality, the Thunder's need for space/shot-making and Holmgren's ability to grab-and-go into pull-up transition threes, the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star should be looking at plenty of opportunities to connect from deep.

Defensively, the combination of foot speed, length and instincts is sure to translate to shot-blocking, whether he's playing the 4 or 5. Forget just rookies—he's a candidate to finish near the top of the NBA leaderboard in rejections.

The worry with Holmgren for 2022-23 focuses on his scoring and how well the self-creation translates. In summer league, we've seen him get stripped or lose the ball when trying to beat defenders. He delivery/execution isn't the quickest. Playing back to the basket, a lack of strength leads to tough fallaways. Despite flashes of face-up moves and speciality shot-making, he's still going to be mostly reliant on being setup or getting putback chances.

To win Rookie of the Year, Holmgren's case will need to revolve around exciting plays, efficiency and defensive impact. Because it seems unlikely he'll average as many points as the other four top-four picks, the 7ft starlet may just fall short of being Rookie of the Year.