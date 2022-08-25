Tyreek Hill Says He Would Fight Jalen Ramsey in Boxing Match Before Any Other Athlete

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey have had their battles on the football field, but the Miami Dolphins receiver is interested in carrying it over to the boxing ring.

Hill appeared on BS With Jake Paul this week and said Ramsey would be his choice of any athlete to fight.

"I really want some of Jalen Ramsey though, for real," Hill said. "If we just being completely honest right here. ... I just wanna go at the bully."

Ramsey isn't a stranger to on-field squabbles. The All-Pro corner has gotten into altercations with receivers A.J. Green and Golden Tate in the past, and he even hit teammate Taylor Rapp last season.

Paul said he could make the fight happen, but the topic quickly got dropped before Hill would commit to an actual challenge.

If a fight happens, it will likely have to wait until both Pro Bowlers are retired. Neither the Dolphins nor the Rams would be particularly thrilled with their stars risking their health to box, and both players have millions of reasons to keep their boxing dreams on hold.

Retired NFL players have been jumping on the celebrity boxing trend of late, with Frank Gore fighting former NBA guard Deron Williams last year and then making his professional debut against Olaseyinde Olorunsola in May.

Former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell will go head-to-head September 10 in Los Angeles as part of the Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib undercard.