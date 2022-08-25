X

    NBA Twitter Roasts Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Animosity After Lakers Trade

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2022

    Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

    NBA Twitter isn't buying the idea that guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can successfully coexist as members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    NBA fans seeing Russ and Pat Bev team up in L.A. 😬 <a href="https://t.co/AyeREqJxJL">pic.twitter.com/AyeREqJxJL</a>

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday the Lakers are finalizing a trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire Beverley in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

    "Beverley was eager to join the Lakers in a trade, sources said, and thrilled to learn of the impending deal," Woj wrote.

    Meanwhile, Westbrook remains on L.A.'s roster alongside Beverley, LeBron James and Anthony Davis despite being the focus of trade rumors throughout the offseason.

    Here's a look at some reaction to the Lakers' potential backcourt tandem:

    Mink Flow @currypistonn

    Lakers down by 30****<br><br>Pat Bev and Russ on the bench: <a href="https://t.co/9KRbODEpLg">pic.twitter.com/9KRbODEpLg</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Russ seeing Pat Bev show up at practice: <a href="https://t.co/CcZpabNiHk">pic.twitter.com/CcZpabNiHk</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Pat Bev and Westbrook at Lakers training camp <a href="https://t.co/Z4qxRH5Lia">pic.twitter.com/Z4qxRH5Lia</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley leaving the gym after practice <a href="https://t.co/d0ktxCzDcz">pic.twitter.com/d0ktxCzDcz</a>

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    Pat Bev and Westbrook after a Lakers practice: <a href="https://t.co/SZDW1i7U6Z">pic.twitter.com/SZDW1i7U6Z</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Russ when he sees Pat Bev is open 😂<a href="https://t.co/6du3myVUiM">pic.twitter.com/6du3myVUiM</a>

    Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins

    Lakers adding Pat Bev to the locker room <a href="https://t.co/AeuiBXzyeA">pic.twitter.com/AeuiBXzyeA</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    When Russ and Pat Bev see each other at Lakers training camp <a href="https://t.co/lT2EWNerCH">pic.twitter.com/lT2EWNerCH</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Patrick Beverley when he gets introduced to his Lakers teammates <a href="https://t.co/1KesZQXJkq">pic.twitter.com/1KesZQXJkq</a>

    Kevin Walsh Jr. @TheKevinWalsh

    You can’t have Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley on the same team.<br><br>There are definitely more moves coming for the Lakers. <a href="https://t.co/vXzxx6XING">https://t.co/vXzxx6XING</a>

    Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

    Nah we need a Bravo reality show of the Lakers this season. Russ and Pat together? Omfg <a href="https://t.co/Qnc2KE5gLY">https://t.co/Qnc2KE5gLY</a>

    Frederick Joseph @FredTJoseph

    Pat Bev and Russ on the same team. We aren’t sniffing the playoffs this year. <a href="https://t.co/2Rzyog6HcO">https://t.co/2Rzyog6HcO</a>

    Jeff J. @JeffJSays

    Pat Bev and Westbrook on the same team is the best wrestling angle in the NBA.<br><br>CAN THEY COEXIST?! <a href="https://t.co/JHqkfveHRs">https://t.co/JHqkfveHRs</a>

    Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 @BryanFonsecaNY

    Lakers doing everything they can for Russell Westbrook to take a buyout lol. <a href="https://t.co/7rgw4r3yNo">https://t.co/7rgw4r3yNo</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    <a href="https://t.co/J1rG4DUWl9">pic.twitter.com/J1rG4DUWl9</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    PatBev to the Lakers? The bad blood between him and Westbrook dates back a decade. And now he'll take some of Westbrook's minutes? This is better than WWE. It's now "SideShowtime."

    It's still possible the Lakers deal Westbrook before the new season tips off in October. It would give them some much-needed financial flexibility as they attempt to continue reshaping the roster around James and Davis after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

    Yet, new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has reiterated on multiple occasions he's thrilled about the opportunity to work with the nine-time All-Star, so a trade isn't a lock.

    "I'm excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team," Ham said in July.

    So it's not out of the question that Westbrook and Beverley will be teammates to open the season, and that would likely provide NBA Twitter with plenty of entertainment.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Pat Bev trick y'all man. ... He just running around, doing nothing"<br><br>Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley are now teammates in L.A. 😬<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkBermanFox26?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkBermanFox26</a>)<a href="https://t.co/fMERNm4L5m">pic.twitter.com/fMERNm4L5m</a>

    Their animosity dates back to 2013, when a collision between the pair led to Westbrook suffering a season-ending knee injury, per Nick Jungfer of Basketball Forever.

    They engaged in further in-game confrontations in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

    The fiery competitors continued to exchange words over the years, both on and off the court, including a few Beverley posts on Twitter earlier this year.

    Patrick Beverley @patbev21

    I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all 😂 well my boy is The Real Magician this year.

    Patrick Beverley @patbev21

    Playoffs every year. 2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams👀👀👀 individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport?? <a href="https://t.co/wlPhFB9alQ">https://t.co/wlPhFB9alQ</a>

    Los Angeles tips off the regular season Oct. 18 when it visits the Chase Center to take on the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

