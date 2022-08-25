NBA Twitter Roasts Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Animosity After Lakers Trade

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

NBA Twitter isn't buying the idea that guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can successfully coexist as members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday the Lakers are finalizing a trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire Beverley in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

"Beverley was eager to join the Lakers in a trade, sources said, and thrilled to learn of the impending deal," Woj wrote.

Meanwhile, Westbrook remains on L.A.'s roster alongside Beverley, LeBron James and Anthony Davis despite being the focus of trade rumors throughout the offseason.

Here's a look at some reaction to the Lakers' potential backcourt tandem:

It's still possible the Lakers deal Westbrook before the new season tips off in October. It would give them some much-needed financial flexibility as they attempt to continue reshaping the roster around James and Davis after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Yet, new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has reiterated on multiple occasions he's thrilled about the opportunity to work with the nine-time All-Star, so a trade isn't a lock.

"I'm excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team," Ham said in July.

So it's not out of the question that Westbrook and Beverley will be teammates to open the season, and that would likely provide NBA Twitter with plenty of entertainment.

Their animosity dates back to 2013, when a collision between the pair led to Westbrook suffering a season-ending knee injury, per Nick Jungfer of Basketball Forever.

They engaged in further in-game confrontations in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

The fiery competitors continued to exchange words over the years, both on and off the court, including a few Beverley posts on Twitter earlier this year.

Los Angeles tips off the regular season Oct. 18 when it visits the Chase Center to take on the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.