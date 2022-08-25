Ex-Celtics, Cavs C Tacko Fall Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Tacko Fall will reportedly continue his basketball career overseas.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Fall signed a one-year deal to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Fall played three seasons for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers but appeared in just 37 games with one start.

Despite limited action, the 7'6" Fall was a fan favorite.

He finished among the league's top All-Star fan-voting leaders during his rookie campaign in 2019-20 and even made an appearance at the festivities as a prop for Aaron Gordon to jump over during the Slam Dunk Contest:

Fall found more on-court success in college during his four seasons for Central Florida. He was the 2016-17 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a 2018-19 All-AAC Third Team selection.

While it wasn't enough to get him drafted, Fall eventually joined the Celtics for the first two seasons of his career before joining the Cavaliers for the 2021-22 campaign. In all, he averaged 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game during his three NBA seasons.

The big man spent more time in the G League for the Maine Red Claws and Cleveland Charge and was an All-Defensive selection in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

Perhaps the 26-year-old will eventually make it back to the NBA, but for now, he will look to polish his game in China after struggling to earn meaningful playing time.