Bulls' Zach LaVine Announces Birth of Son Saint Thomas in Twitter Photo

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine signed a five-year max contract last month, but that won't be the highlight of his offseason.

LaVine revealed on Twitter that he has become a father for the first time, announcing the birth of his son Saint Thomas:

LaVine is returning to lead a Bulls team that was decimated by injuries last season. He was selected to his second straight All-Star Game and averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 2021-22. Along with fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, LaVine should help Chicago contend for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference this year.

The Bulls will open their 2022-23 season against the Miami Heat on Oct. 19.