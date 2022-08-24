X

    Bulls' Zach LaVine Announces Birth of Son Saint Thomas in Twitter Photo

    Doric SamAugust 24, 2022

    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine signed a five-year max contract last month, but that won't be the highlight of his offseason.

    LaVine revealed on Twitter that he has become a father for the first time, announcing the birth of his son Saint Thomas:

    Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine

    Saint Thomas LaVine 8/21/22 <a href="https://t.co/7OSNSoFG4F">pic.twitter.com/7OSNSoFG4F</a>

    LaVine is returning to lead a Bulls team that was decimated by injuries last season. He was selected to his second straight All-Star Game and averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 2021-22. Along with fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, LaVine should help Chicago contend for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference this year.

    The Bulls will open their 2022-23 season against the Miami Heat on Oct. 19.

