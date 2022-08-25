76ers Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

2 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Perhaps you've heard this one time or a million, but Harden doesn't exactly have a history of delivering under the brightest lights. Virtually all of his numbers drop during the postseason, and he's had some particularly rough moments in his clubs' most critical contests.



Even more worrisome is that was true before his numbers started tailing off in recent seasons.

While Harden can't dispel those concerns during the regular season, he could at least quiet some of the chatter about his recent downturn in production. It's possible the soon-to-be 33-year-old is simply experiencing an age-related decline, but it's also possible a nagging hamstring injury could be more to blame. If that's the case, he could put those injury woes behind him and force his way back into the elite ranks.

Still, regardless of how the campaign plays out, all eyeballs will be on the Beard come playoff time. His rocky postseason resume would be thrown out the window if he has a huge postseason run and contributes to a championship. If not, this might do permanent damage to his legacy.

