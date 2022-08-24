Ugo Amadi Traded from Eagles to Titans for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in exhange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, the team announced Wednesday.

Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for Amadi and a seventh-round pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It is the second time in the last 10 days that Amadi has been traded. The Seattle Seahawks traded Amadi to the Eagles on Aug. 15 in exchange for wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks intended to cut Amadi as part of roster reductions before trading him to the Eagles. He was most often used as a rotational player and was competing with cornerbacks Marquise Blair and Justin Coleman before being traded by Seattle.

The Seahawks selected Amadi in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Oregon. In 47 career games across three seasons with the franchise, he posted one interception, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 125 tackles.

For the limited time he spent in Philadelphia, Amadi provided some extra competition at safety. He logged 27 defensive snaps, four tackles and six special teams snaps in the Eagles' 21-20 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 21.

Had Amadi remained with the Eagles, he would have served as a solid depth piece behind Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps.

Now with the Titans, the 25-year-old will join a safety group that includes Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker and A.J. Moore at safety. He could move into the slot cornerback position for the team if needed.

The Titans have one more preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday before opening the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Giants. It's unclear if Amadi will suit up this weekend.