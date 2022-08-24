Little League World Series 2022: Wednesday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

The Little League Baseball World Series continued on Wednesday from Williamsport, Pennsylvania with a quartet of games.

Asia-Pacific (Taipei, Taiwan) led the festivities with a 5-1 win over Mexico (Matamoros, Tamaulipas) to earn a berth in the International bracket championship game.

West (Honolulu, Hawaii) grabbed the first United States championship game bracket berth after a 13-0, four-inning victory over Southeast (Nolensville, Tennessee).

The final two Wednesday games will feature elimination bracket battles.

Caribbean (Willemstad, Curacao) will face off against Latin America (Managua, Nicaragua), while Southwest (Pearland, Texas) will close the evening versus Mid-Atlantic (Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania).

Here's a look at all of the results on the day as the Little League World Series nears the championship rounds.

Wednesday, Aug. 24 Results

Asia-Pacific (Taipei, Taiwan) 5, Mexico (Matamoros, Tamaulipas) 1

West (Honolulu, Hawaii) 13, Southeast (Nolensville, Tennessee) 0

Caribbean (Willemstad, Curacao) vs. Latin America (Managua, Nicaragua): 5 p.m. ET

Southwest (Pearland, Texas) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania): 7 p.m. ET

Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. A Wang Yuan-Fu double scored Tseng Yi-Che for the 1-0 Asia-Pacific lead, but Mexico responded with a Hernan Mireles double that plated Miguel Padilla.

Neither team crossed the plate in the second or third innings, but Asia-Pacific added a pair in the fourth after Li Fang-Mo scored on an error and Liao Yuan-Shu hit an RBI double to score Pai Cheng-Yen.

Mexico started a fifth-inning rally with runners on second and first with one out, but a flyout and strikeout ended the threat.

Asia-Pacific added two more insurance runs in the sixth inning. Catcher's obstruction led to the fourth run, and a Liao RBI groundout closed the scoring.

Three Asia-Pacific pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, with Hsiao Chao-Hsun supplying four over three shutout frames.

Mexico can still make the International championship round for a rematch with Asia-Pacific. They can do so by beating the winner of the Caribbean vs. Latin America elimination bracket matchup.

West 13, Southeast 0

West (Honolulu, Hawaii) won 13-0 over Southeast (Nolesville, Tennessee) in a four-inning game shortened by the run rule.

Cohen Sakamoto hit two home runs, including a first-inning grand slam to give West a 5-0 edge. He added a solo shot in the second.

Kama Angell, Kekoa Payanal and Daly Watson also hit home runs for West, which has outscored the LLWS competition 42-1 in four games thus far. Jaron Lancaster, Watson and Sakamoto each scored three runs. Sakamoto's five RBI led the team.

Jonnovyn Sniffen started and threw two scoreless frames while striking out three and allowing two hits. Luke Hiromoto shut the door with two perfect innings.

Southeast is still alive and will face the winner of Mid-Atlantic vs. Southwest in an elimination bracket battle. The winner of the subsequent matchup will face Honolulu in the United States Championship Game.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.