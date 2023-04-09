Lakers' Updated Depth Chart After Tristan Thompson, Shaquille Harrison Contracts

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Veteran big man Tristan Thompson is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, and he's not the only one.

The Purple and Gold added Thompson and guard Shaquille Harrison on Sunday ahead of the NBA playoffs. ESPN's Dave McMenamin first reported the deals.

Here is a look at how they fit into the depth chart heading into the postseason:

Point Guard

D'Angelo Russell

Dennis Schröder

Shaquille Harrison

Shooting Guard

Austin Reaves

Malik Beasley

Small Forward

Jarred Vanderbilt

Troy Brown Jr.

Power Forward

LeBron James

Rui Hachimura

Tristan Thompson

Center

Anthony Davis

Mo Bamba

Wenyen Gabriel

Thompson is the more notable addition even though he has not played in the NBA at all this season.

Thompson spent the 2021-22 season with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. In 57 games, he averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor.

The Kings acquired Thompson as part of a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics (also involving the Atlanta Hawks) in August 2021. He appeared in 30 games for the franchise before being traded to the Pacers in a deal that also sent Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick.

Thompson appeared in four games for the Pacers before being waived. He then signed a deal with the Bulls as a free agent and appeared in 23 games for the franchise to close out the 2021-22 campaign.

The 32-year-old was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers fourth overall in the 2011 NBA draft. He spent nine seasons with the franchise, helping it win an NBA title in 2016 alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

In 619 career games with the Cavs, Thompson averaged 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor. His nine seasons in Cleveland were some of his best in the NBA.

He moved on from the Cavaliers after the 2019-20 season, signing a two-year deal with the Celtics, who later traded him to the Kings.

It's no surprise Thompson finds himself with the Purple and Gold. He worked out for the franchise during the week of March 20, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Thompson certainly isn't the player he once was, but he'll be a solid bench player for the team behind Anthony Davis.

Thompson has never been much of a rim protector, but he's able to get buckets on putbacks, which is a valuable asset. He also has NBA Finals experience, which will be welcomed in the Los Angeles locker room.