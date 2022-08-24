Lakers Trade Rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle Doesn't Interest LA Due to Contract Length

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

With the Brooklyn Nets appearing set to run it back for the 2022-23 season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, at least for the time being, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost one of their rumored trade targets in Irving.

Assuming the Lakers will do everything they can to trade Russell Westbrook before the season—and given last year's disastrous experiment with Westbrook on the roster, it should be a major priority—the question becomes which players the team might be able to get in return.

Don't expect one of them to be New York Knicks big man Julius Randle.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "The Lakers aren't interested in taking back Randle from the Knicks, considering his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Anthony Davis and LeBron James."

