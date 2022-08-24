Former Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan to Compete on Season 34 of 'The Amazing Race'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan will compete in season 34 of The Amazing Race alongside partner Tim Mann:

According to TMZ Sports, Mann is Ryan's friend and golf buddy and the two will team up to win $1 million.

Ryan, 59, is best known for his eight years leading the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He posted a 61-66 regular-season record at the two stops, leading the Jets to back-to-back conference finals appearances in 2009-10. New York has not reached the playoffs since his departure.

After his coaching career, Ryan became a studio analyst for ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.

The former coach will take his unique personality to CBS as he travels the world in the reality show competition.