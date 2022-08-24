Former Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan to Compete on Season 34 of 'The Amazing Race'August 24, 2022
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan will compete in season 34 of The Amazing Race alongside partner Tim Mann:
The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS
It's time to choose your racers!🤩 Meet the teams of season 34 who will be racing around the globe for a chance at $1 million dollars.✈️🌍 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmazingRace?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmazingRace</a> <a href="https://t.co/IiSkVakaXJ">pic.twitter.com/IiSkVakaXJ</a>
According to TMZ Sports, Mann is Ryan's friend and golf buddy and the two will team up to win $1 million.
Ryan, 59, is best known for his eight years leading the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He posted a 61-66 regular-season record at the two stops, leading the Jets to back-to-back conference finals appearances in 2009-10. New York has not reached the playoffs since his departure.
After his coaching career, Ryan became a studio analyst for ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.
The former coach will take his unique personality to CBS as he travels the world in the reality show competition.