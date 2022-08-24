PGA TOUR 2K23 Drops Gameplay Reveal Trailer Featuring Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

The latest trailer for PGA Tour 2K23 not only gives plenty of views of cover athlete Tiger Woods, but it also provides of glimpse of Michael Jordan on the course:

The game announced Jordan would be available as a playable character as part of a Michael Jordan bonus pack. The Basketball Hall of Famer has a long history of playing golf, and now he's available in video game form wearing gym shorts and Jordan sneakers.

Woods, meanwhile, is making his return to the virtual world for the first time as a playable character in almost 10 years. He lent his name and image to the EA Sports' PGA Tour franchise from 1998-2013, and now he returns as the cover athlete on 2K23.

Gamers will have plenty of other options in the game, including men's and women's stars like Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Lexi Thompson.

The trailer also showed plenty of iconic tournaments, including the Players Championship, BMW Championship and Scottish Open.

With a Top Golf mode also included, there should be plenty of excitement for the game set to be released on Oct. 14.