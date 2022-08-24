X

    Jake Paul Teases Fight Contract: 'Opponent Is Inked. October Is Mine'

    Doric SamAugust 24, 2022

    Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

    Jake Paul appears to have settled on a date for his return to the boxing ring, teasing fans on social media with a tweet indicating he will be back in October:

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Opponent inked. October is mine.

    Paul had been scheduled to fight at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6, but his opponents dropped out for various reasons. Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was barred from entering the country. Hasim Rahman Jr. was inserted as Fury's replacement, but that fight fell through over a weight dispute.

    Paul declared on Saturday that his next opponent "will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out."

    The 25-year-old hasn't fought since his December knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which improved his boxing record to 5-0.

