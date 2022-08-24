Kevin Durant Rumors: 'No Specific Reasons' for Steve Nash, Sean Marks Firing Requests

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

When Kevin Durant reportedly asked for both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks to get fired, it was only to aid his trade request, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

O'Connor said on The Mismatch podcast (h/t RealGM) that there was no real cause for his ultimatum.

"It framed to me like this was just him trying to rattle his way out," O'Connor said (11:20). "Just trying to shake things up. It's not like there was any actual one specific reason. It's just another means, another tactic of trying to get out."

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Durant held a meeting with team governor Joe Tsai, reiterating his trade request while calling on him to fire Nash and Marks. All sides eventually came to an agreement during another meeting Monday and decided to move forward together ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Tsai did offer his support to the front office and coaching staff after news of the ultimatum went public.

There could still be some awkward moments with a superstar and coach at odds with each other, but the latest report indicates it was more of a public show than a lasting issue.

If Durant did have a true vendetta against the team's leadership, it might have been tougher for him to soften his stance and eventually agree to return to the organization. Instead, the two sides can move forward after the failed trade bid and look to contend next season.

Despite the turmoil of the past couple of months, there should be high expectations for a squad with Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.