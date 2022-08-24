Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Brooklyn to Sign Carmelo Anthony in NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

After convincing Kevin Durant to stay with the team, the Brooklyn Nets could keep him happy by adding veteran free agent Carmelo Anthony.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, signing Anthony would "appease" Durant as it's "a move he's wanted them to make."

The Nets have two spots left on their roster.

Brooklyn had been hesitant to make any moves since Durant requested a trade in June, but the team announced Tuesday he will remain on the team heading into 2022-23.

Durant had reportedly even given governor Joe Tsai an ultimatum to trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. All sides still found a way to move forward together.

The Nets now have a chance to contend next season with Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons leading the team, as long as they stay healthy.

Anthony could be a valuable depth piece after spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 69 appearances, mostly off the bench, while his .544 effective field goal percentage was a career high.

The 38-year-old could fill the roles of LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, who both remain unsigned.

On the other hand, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported the Nets don't currently have interest in either Anthony or fellow veteran Dwight Howard.

The team could instead use one of the roster spots on David Duke Jr., a former two-way player, while adding another impact center alongside Nic Claxton.