Pete Carroll Says Seahawks May Have '2 Number Ones' at QB in Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Teams only play one quarterback at a time, but the Seattle Seahawks have two signal-callers worthy of playing time in the eyes of head coach Pete Carroll.

"We may have two No. 1s," Carroll told reporters when discussing the quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

There is an optimistic way and a pessimistic way of looking at Carroll's quote for Seahawks fans.

On the one hand, both quarterbacks have played well enough in training camp to make the head coach think the team has two starting-caliber players. On the other hand, neither one has separated themselves with spectacular play, leaving the team in decision mode as the Sept. 12 opener approaches.

That opener just so happens to be against the best quarterback in franchise history, who Seattle traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Russell Wilson's return to Seattle will be the primary storyline for that contest, but the team's decision as to who will be his successor will be key for the rest of the Seahawks campaign.

Both quarterbacks played in the first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Lock going 11-of-15 for 102 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions and Smith going 10-of-15 for 101 yards, zero picks and one rushing score.

Lock then missed the second preseason game against the Chicago Bears because he was sidelined with COVID-19, and Smith didn't exactly seize his chance in the 27-11 loss, going 10-of-18 for 112 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He didn't make any massive mistakes, but he also failed to put any points on the scoreboard in the entire first half.

Lock also apparently outperformed Smith in a mock game earlier this month, but the latter has experience in Seattle's system after making three starts last year when Wilson was injured and appearing in a game during the 2020 campaign.

Carroll and the Seahawks will eventually have to make a decision, but the quarterbacks seem to be making that all the more difficult as training camp continues. Perhaps one will separate during the final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.