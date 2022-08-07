Pete Carroll Talks Seahawks QBs After Drew Lock Outperforms Geno Smith in Mock Game

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Drew Lock reportedly took an important step in the battle with Geno Smith to be the quarterback who fills Russell Wilson's shoes on the Seattle Seahawks.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported that Lock was the better quarterback than Smith during a mock game Saturday, noting the offense "just did more" with the former under center.

"It depends on what it tells me, I don't know that, but it's really important to see where we've come," head coach Pete Carroll said when discussing how important it was in the overall quarterback battle, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. … "We did that really well, so we've made a lot of progress, but now we need to see what it looks like on film. It might not tell us as much as I hope, but we will see."

According to Bell, Lock completed 19-of-26 passes and led two drives that ended in touchdowns and another that resulted in a field goal. By comparison, Smith went 11-for-20 and directed one touchdown drive and one field-goal drive.

"I don't have anything to tell you right now, I have to wait and see," Carroll said when asked if the performance would lead to more first-team practice reps for Lock.

Seattle opens its preseason slate on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and kicks off the regular season with a matchup against Wilson's Denver Broncos. Whoever wins the starting job will be under the microscope even more in that season opener considering they will be facing a Seahawks legend making his first start elsewhere.

The race is far from over, but Lock reportedly looked more ready for the challenge Saturday.