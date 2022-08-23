J.C. Jackson Has Surgery on Ankle Injury; Status for Chargers' Opener vs. Raiders TBD

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

J.C. Jackson's status for the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium is up in the air.

The veteran defensive back had ankle surgery Tuesday, and his return timetable is between two to four weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. L.A.'s season opener is a little more than two weeks away.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

