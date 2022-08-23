Jets TE Tyler Conklin 'the Favorite Target for' Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Says Insider

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It's been quite a few years since the New York Jets had a productive tight end on the team, but it appears they'll have one this season.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reports that free-agent acquisition Tyler Conklin is poised for a breakout in his first year in New York.

"Conklin has emerged as the favorite target for both Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco in training camp and has been one of the biggest surprises on offense. He's athletic and sure-handed and is good enough as a blocker that the Jets will have a hard time taking him off the field. Whether it’s Wilson or Flacco at quarterback, Conklin should be in line for a solid season."

The Jets revamped their tight end room by signing both Conklin and C.J. Uzomah this offseason, and drafting former Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the third round. Conklin appears to be in line for more volume in the passing game, which fantasy football managers should take note of heading into their drafts.

Conklin spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in all 17 games last season and recorded 61 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jets will open their season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11.