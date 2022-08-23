Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.

Count veteran Isaiah Thomas among that latter group:

Sure, is it all possible that at some point the issues between Durant and the organization pop up again, and Durant decides he wants to reexplore a trade?

Of course.

Could everything come to a head next summer if the Nets yet again don't offer Kyrie Irving a long-term max extension?

That feels almost inevitable.

Will there be awkwardness between KD and his head coach Steve Nash along with general manager Sean Marks, two men he reportedly wanted to see fired in the summer?

You can bet the farm on that.

But for now, the situation is resolved. And that means teams that may have been holding out on making final roster moves to see the aftermath of a potential KD trade can now proceed with their offseason plans.

In turn, that means a player like Thomas—who has bounced around the league in recent years and played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets just last season alone—may finally be able to lock down a free-agent destination.