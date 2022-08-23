Suns' Chris Paul Says He's 'Excited' for 18th NBA Season During Charity Event in LA

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, a 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA team member, is looking forward to his 18th NBA season.

"Year 18 for me will be exciting," he told Victoria Hernandez of USA Today at a charity back-to-school event in East Los Angeles. "I'm looking forward to getting back to work. Every year brings a new opportunity and I'm fortunate to still be able to play the game I love."

The 37-year-old Paul enjoyed an excellent season for the Suns in 2021-22 by averaging 14.7 points on 49.3 percent shooting and an NBA-high 10.8 assists per game. Phoenix went an NBA-best 64-18 during the regular season but fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns are largely running it back in 2022-23 as the big three of Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are set to return alongside 3-and-D stalwart Miles Bridges and a solid one-two punch off the bench in Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson. They open the season on Oct. 19 at home versus the Mavericks.