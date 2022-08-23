Shams: 'Keep an Eye on' Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic as Lakers Trade Targets

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are "open to anything that'll make their team better," and that could include a move for the Utah Jazz's Patrick Beverley or Bojan Bogdanovic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Charania said the pair are ones to "keep an eye on" since the Lakers need to strengthen their depth with role players.

Charania reported Monday the Brooklyn Nets had "made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep" Kyrie Irving. After general manager Sean Marks announced Tuesday the franchise had struck an accord with Kevin Durant, the odds of Irving leaving this offseason are even lower.

Absent a deal for Irving involving Russell Westbrook, the Lakers' lack of trade assets makes any pursuit for a marquee star all but impossible.

But general manager Rob Pelinka can at least improve the roster around the margins, and Beverley and/or Bogdanovic would do just that.

Beverley would provide some additional playmaking at the point and be a defensive upgrade over Westbrook when he's on the court. The 34-year-old is a more natural fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis too, since he wouldn't look to score much on his own.

Bogdanovic would bring the scoring L.A. sorely needs on the wing. He has averaged 18.4 points and shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc in his three years with Utah. The 33-year-old could slot in as the starting small forward, assuming James is at the 4 and Davis the 5.

The Jazz have so far resisted a total fire sale after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That would probably change if they also send Donovan Mitchell elsewhere.

In the event Utah makes it clear the likes of Beverley, Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson are available to the highest bidder, the Lakers would be wise to reach out.