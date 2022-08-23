NBA Rumors: Suns to Target 'Post-Up PF' After Being Unable to Trade for Kevin Durant

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Now that Kevin Durant has been officially pulled off the trade market, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly focusing on shoring up their power forward spot.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported the Suns are focusing their search on a "post-up" player at the 4. The Suns have their $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception they could use to sign a free agent.

Some of the most notable options still available on the free-agent market include LaMarcus Aldridge, Montrezl Harrell, Blake Griffin and Carmelo Anthony. Aldridge is the player who most fits the "post-up" mindset, but the 37-year-old was a turnstile defensively last season and was jettisoned from the Brooklyn Nets' playoff rotation.

Harrell is the only name listed who is below the age of 30, and he could revive his stock in Phoenix after a quiet 2021-22 split between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. He's not a traditional back-to-the-basket 4, but a player with his constantly-running motor could help prop up some bench scoring units.

As he continues hanging out on the free-agent market, Harrell may also be willing to accept less than the taxpayer mid-level to play for a contender.

The Suns currently have 13 players under guaranteed contracts for next season.