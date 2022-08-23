Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President

Melissa Wildgen Rootes and Jamey Rootes (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56.

His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":

The Texans' ownership group expressed condolences on Twitter:

