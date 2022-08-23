X

    Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2022

    Melissa Wildgen Rootes and Jamey Rootes (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

    Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56.

    His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":

    Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26

    Melissa Wildgen Rootes, wife of former Texans President Jamey Rootes, posted the following about her late husband tonight on Facebook: <a href="https://t.co/b66SCnS5FO">pic.twitter.com/b66SCnS5FO</a>

    The Texans' ownership group expressed condolences on Twitter:

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    <a href="https://t.co/Vi90FfGTQr">pic.twitter.com/Vi90FfGTQr</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.