NBA Fans Post Funny Memes After Kevin Durant Rescinds Trade Request to Stay with Nets

Kevin Durant has had a change of heart.

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that key members of the organization, along with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, have agreed to move forward together after a meeting in Los Angeles.

Tuesday's announcement brings an end to offseason drama around the organization that began on June 30 when Durant requested a trade.

Things got even spicier on Aug. 8 when Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the 12-time All-Star told Nets governor Joe Tsai in a meeting that he wanted general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash fired.

NBA insider Marc Stein noted on Aug. 15 in his Substack Newsletter that Durant "was more apt to retire" than play for the Nets again. The former NBA MVP quickly dismissed that report on Twitter.

In the wake of everything that came out about Durant and the Nets over the past two months, the internet had some fun with this latest development.

This was always the most logical outcome for both sides. Durant had very little leverage after signing a four-year, $194 million extension in Aug. 2021 that kicks in starting with the 2022-23 season and doesn't include any player options.

Even though Durant remains one of the NBA's best players, teams didn't seem to be lining up to blow the Nets away with trade offers. According to Charania, Brooklyn sought an All-Star player, multiple high-level players and draft picks.

In the same report, Charania noted the New Orleans Pelicans refused to include Brandon Ingram in any offers, and the Memphis Grizzlies weren't going to offer Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane.

The Boston Celtics previously made an offer involving Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, which the Nets rejected.

Durant and Kyrie Irving will get back to work in their attempt to bring the Nets back to prominence in the Eastern Conference after a disappointing 2021-22 season. They have made the playoffs in each of the past two years, but haven't advanced past the second round.