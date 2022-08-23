NBA 2K23 Introduces New WNBA Features for 'The W' on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

2K Sports is continuing to widen the WNBA's footprint in NBA 2K23, announcing Tuesday the updates it made to The W for the upcoming New Gen versions of game.

The All-Star Game and Commissioner's Cup will both be featured in The W's MyPLAYER mode.

To the delight of WNBA fans everywhere, gamers will also have the opportunity to expand the league by two franchises. With the benefit of full customization, you can either build a new team or bring a defunct franchise back from the dead. Maybe you'd want to build another Houston Comets dynasty.

Also as a part of MyPLAYER mode, NBA 2K23 is adding Contact Challenges, where players are instructed to complete specified objectives from WNBA players, coaches and legends to get player boosts.

WNBA content will be weaved into other aspects of NBA 2K23 as well. Users can collect jersey, logo and coach cards in MyTEAM, rewards that can be obtained only through The W.

NBA 2K23 is scheduled to be released Sept. 9. The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird and Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi share cover honors for the "WNBA Edition" of the game.