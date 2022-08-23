Aaron Rodgers: Packers Offense 'Clicking Closer' to Where It Should Be Trending

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently called out the team's young wide receivers for their lackluster play during training camp, and he believes they've responded positively.

"I feel like the offense—especially in the last week or so—has been clicking closer to where I think we should be trending," Rodgers told reporters on Monday.

Rodgers will be without his favorite target this season after the Packers traded star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Last week, the two-time reigning NFL MVP didn't hold back when discussing the young wideouts who will be tasked with replacing the production of the five-time Pro Bowler.

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," Rodgers said on Aug. 16. "A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Rodgers reportedly wasn't referring to experienced receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins during his rant.

Rookie receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure have yet to experience game action with Rodgers, as he skipped the team's first two preseason games. He also skipped most of Green Bay's offseason program outside of the mandatory minicamp in June.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he's considering playing Rodgers in Thursday's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the lack of practice time with the new group, Rodgers doesn't think anything would be different for the youngsters had he been present for OTAs.

"Training camp is a long experience. There's plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things they expect them to do in the regular season," he said. "I rely on the coaching staff to pass on the message as we're learning the offense, and then I'm kind of the 202 professor. They've got to get kind of the base concepts, and when I come in, we have the offense outside of the paper offense."