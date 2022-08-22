Little League World Series 2022: Monday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Little League World Series continued Monday with six games on the schedule after a few postponements Sunday.

Below, we'll take a look at the day's schedule, scores and highlights. For the full and updated bracket, be sure to check out the Little League website.

Schedule and Results (All Times Eastern)

Game 19: Latin America def. Japan, 8-7

Game 20: 11 a.m. Mid-Atlantic def. Metro, 7-1

Game 21: 1 p.m. Asia-Pacific vs. Panama on ESPN

Game 22: 3 p.m. Southeast vs. Great Lakes on ESPN

Game 23: 5 p.m. Canada vs. Mexico on ESPN

Game 24: 7 p.m. Southwest vs. West on ESPN2

Latin America 8, Japan 7

Jubilation for Latin America, heartbreak for Japan.

The team from Nicaragua erased a one-run deficit in the bottom of the 11th inning, winning 8-7 in a game that had to be delayed to Monday after a Sunday start.

Johan Saravia's single in the bottom of the seventh tied the game, and Brandon Jiménez scored the game-winning run following a Japanese throwing error.

That advanced Nicaragua to face the loser of Asia-Pacific vs. Panama, while Japan's tournament came to a close.

Mid-Atlantic 7, Metro 1

The team from Pennsylvania kept its hopes of winning the Little League World Series in its home state alive, defeating the team from New York 7-1.

Chase Link had a huge game for the winners, finishing 2-for-4 with a homer, five RBI and two runs.

Brody Dull and Aspen Anderson combined to give up just four hits, two walks and a run while striking out seven, with Anderson earning the win.

Pennsylvania now awaits the winner of the matchup between the Midwest team and the loser of the West vs. Southwest matchup.