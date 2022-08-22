Kevin Durant Deletes Response to Trade Rumors Suggesting Nets Hope He'd Change Stance

Kevin Durant (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant responded to a question about the latest round of trade rumors by telling people to "keep making s--t up." The Twitter post was soon deleted.

ClutchPoints captured the interaction between KD and Forbes' Tommy Beer:

NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier Monday the Nets are hoping Durant, who requested a trade in late June, will "soften" his stance and consider staying with the franchise for the 2022-23 season.

Asked whether he felt that was accurate information, the 12-time All-Star responded: "That's your decision to make." That tweet was also deleted.

Brooklyn has shown no sign it's willing to lower its asking price for Durant, which is sky-high after the Utah Jazz received a massive package that included players, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap from Minnesota Timberwolves for center Rudy Gobert in July.

It's hard to blame the Nets for wanting to exceed that value to move the the four-time NBA scoring champion, and KD's camp doesn't have a ton of leverage since he's under contract through 2025-26 as part of a four-year, $194.2 million deal.

So the situation has remained at a standstill for the better part of two months.

Following a previous rumor from Shams Charania of The Athletic, which suggested Durant told the Nets front office he'd reconsider his stance if they fired general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, team governor Joe Tsai responded on Twitter:

Durant has mostly steered clear of the spotlight since the trade request, but he's never been afraid to defend himself on social media, including his infamous use of burner accounts.

Monday's replies came directly on his verified account before they were deleted.

Ultimately, it doesn't appear Durant and the Nets are closing in on any type of amicable solution with just under two months before the new season gets underway.

The next key question will be whether the two-time NBA Finals MVP shows up for training camp.