The Rock's Reaction to Reigns Tease; Big E Injury Update; Becky Talks Scripted Promos

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Young Rock Writer Talks Reigns vs. Rock

The writers of Young Rock knew exactly what they were doing when they set Twitter aflame during a scene shared between actors playing The Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns. In the scene, a young Reigns climbs on a chair to wrestle The Rock while they're in the living room.

The Rock denies his younger cousin's roughhousing and replies, "the world's not ready. A match that big can only happen at Wrestlemania."

Brian Gewirtz, a former WWE writer who now serves as an executive producer of Young Rock, said it was his idea to tease the oft-rumored dream match.

"I threw out that line," Gewirtz told Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman. "There were a lot of lines in there that did not have WrestleMania implications going into it. We also knew that it was a possibility and anything could happen. It's not like the WWE in 2022 or 2023 as it relates to WrestleMania.

"I remember running it by Dwayne and he said, 'I don't know if the match is going to happen.' Maybe it does or maybe it doesn't, but it's certainly a cool moment in the Young Rock universe. If it does happen, then you know that little clip is going to be in the big video package so it works either way. That's how I see it."

The battle for family supremacy has long been WWE's most sought-after match for years. Rock's Hollywood schedule has largely kept the rumors on the back burner, but both cousins have expressed an openness to going one-on-one.

The most logical—and likeliest—venue is WrestleMania 39 next year in Los Angeles. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said Rock vs. Reigns is "100 percent" in WWE's plans for the biggest premium live event on the calendar.

"It's the plan. It's 100 percent the plan for this year [WrestleMania 39]. But the idea is, it's the plan if he can do it," Meltzer said. "We're still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania."

If the match winds up happening, Gewirtz's dialogue between the two cousins could prove prescient.

Big E Offers Update on Recovery

While Big E's doctors have praised his recovery and say he will be able to continue living a normal life, he acknowledged complications remain in his recovery from neck surgery.

The former WWE champion provided an update on his status during an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

"The issue right now is my C1 is not completely ossifying, it's not completely forming at the bone," Big E said. "It appears to be healing fibrously. ... It's good enough that they're not worried about me in my day-to-day life, they're cool with clearing me, like I don't need a brace anymore. ... But, I'm not cleared to, you know, be taking off and hitting suicide spears. They want to take a look at it again after a year. ... The upside is right now I have no nerve issues, there is no tingling, no weakness. I've been in the gym since two weeks after breaking my neck."

By far the most important aspect of Big E's health is his ability to live a full and healthy life. Many people who suffer neck injuries similar to his die or spend the rest of their lives in a wheelchair.

In that sense, Big E is very lucky. At the same time, it's hard to envision a scenario where he winds up back in WWE as a full-time performer.

We've seen Jason Jordan and Tyson Kidd have to retire in recent years due to their own neck injuries in recent years, and it's possible Big E will find a similar path if doctors ultimately advise him to not step back in the ring.

Becky Lynch Talks Creative Freedom

There has been an obviously looser feel to both Raw and SmackDown in the weeks since Vince McMahon's departure. With the whims and desires of the ousted WWE CEO no longer needing to be fulfilled, the characters have acted and spoken more like actual human beings.

It's been noticeable on commentary, where Michael Cole seems to be relishing in not having McMahon in his ear, and especially in promos. Drew McIntyre using the word "wrestle" multiple times would have created backstage havoc just a month ago.

That said, there are some stars who have been given their own creative leeway for some time. Becky Lynch recently spoke to Gewirtz on Instagram Live and revealed she and Seth Rollins have some level of creative input.

"We have enough equity. We've gotten enough trust to where, you know, we get to write our own promos, but it's usually a collaborative process," Lynch said.

It should not come as a surprise that two of the most believable, lived-in characters on WWE television have some creative juice within the company. The best promos have always been ones that feel organic; too often you can feel the scripted strings of a WWE promo, particularly under the previous regime.

Here's to hoping more talents get a chance to allow their creative juices to be titillated in the Triple H era.