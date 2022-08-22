Hooters Signs 51 CFB Offensive Linemen from LSU, Oklahoma, More to NIL Contracts

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

The Hooters restaurant chain has signed 51 college football players to name, image and likeness deals, all offensive linemen from 10 different schools.

"For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release, via ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."

The recent surge of NIL deals since the NCAA's rule change has often favored quarterbacks and other skill players, with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young an especially popular pick for endorsements. The latest deal from Hooters features some less-heralded players on the field, with the chain intending to sign full offensive line groups rather than individual athletes, per VanHaaren.

There is still no shortage of talent in the current list, with Miami's Zion Nelson, Texas A&M's Layden Robinson and Oklahoma's Anton Harrison all among the top 10 at their position on the 2023 NFL draft big board, according to Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.