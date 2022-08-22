Tyson Fury Says His Cousin Rico Burton Was Killed After Being Stabbed in the Neck

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced on social media Sunday that his cousin, 31-year-old Rico Burton, was stabbed to death.

"My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives," his post read. "This needs to stop asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it's a pandemic & you don't know how bad it is until it's 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON may the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon #onlycowardscarryweapons."

The Greater Manchester Police Department released a statement Sunday announcing that Burton and a 17-year-old male had been stabbed and that Burton had died from his wounds.

"Greater Manchester Police have launched a Murder investigation and specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family," detective superintendent Ben Ewart said in a statement. "A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene and a 20-year-old male was arrested later this morning, both of whom remain in custody. This was a senseless act and both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends."

The incident occurred at the Goose Green in Altrincham, a town in Greater Manchester county.

Knife crimes remain an issue in England. Per Ralph Ellis of CNN.com: "The government Office for National Statistics reported that 49,000 crimes involving knives or sharp objects occurred in England and Wales from March 2021 to March 2022, a 10 percent increase from the previous year. That's still lower than the 55,000 knife crimes reported between March 2019 to March 2020."

Fury, 34, last boxed in April, defeating Dillian Whyte by TKO, his second defense of his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The win moved him to 32-0-1 for his career.

While Fury said in June he planned to return to the ring, and in August indicated he was pursuing a bout with Derek Chisora, he appeared to retire for good shortly after.

Fury's promoter, Bob Arum, wasn't completely sold on the announcement.

"Fury's retirement statement or unretirement statement depends on the weather and how he wakes up in the morning," he said. "I don't take it too seriously."