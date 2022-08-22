Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Added to Fortnite Video Game, New Trailer Released

Patrick Mahomes (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the newest member of the Fortnite Icon Series, the popular battle royale video game announced Monday.

Fortnite will hold the Patrick Mahomes Cup on Tuesday giving competitors an opportunity to win the new outfit, which comes with three styles and a range of cosmetics. It'll be available to everyone else in the game's item shop beginning Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Mahomes is the first NFL player to join the game's Icon Series. Here are the other athletes who were previously added as playable characters:

Chloe Kim (snowboarding)

Harry Kane (soccer; Tottenham Hotspur)



LeBron James (basketball; Los Angeles Lakers)



Marco Reus (soccer; Borussia Dortmund)



Naomi Osaka (tennis)

Neymar (soccer; Paris Saint-Germain)

Fortnite has also released NFL jersey skins into the game, so you could have played as Chiefs No. 15, but it didn't show Mahomes' name on the uniform.

Back in 2018, when the video game was at the peak of its popularity, the Texas Tech product said he squaded up with some of his K.C. teammates.

"It started as an offseason thing," Mahomes told reporters. "You have more time in the offseason after you work out, after you watch film, you have time to play games and do those things. Some of the guys on the team already played so I just hopped on and started playing with them a little bit."

The quarterback proceeded to win the NFL's MVP Award in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV title at the end of the 2019 season.

Mahomes' other accolades since arriving in Kansas City as a first-round pick in 2017 include four Pro Bowl appearances and a First Team All-Pro selection.

The Chiefs kick off the 2022 season Sept. 11 when they visit State Farm Stadium to face off with Kyler Murray, a dedicated Call of Duty player, and the Arizona Cardinals.