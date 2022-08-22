Fantasy Football 2022: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

3 of 3

1. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

3. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

5. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

6. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

7. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

8. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

10. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

If you're picking at the top of a dynasty rookie draft, it's almost always wise to take the running back with the highest ceiling in this year's class. And heading into the 2022 season, there are two who are clearly above the rest.

Hall should quickly make an impact for the Jets' offense this year. They still have Michael Carter, who flashed his potential as a rookie himself in 2021, but the team used an early second-round pick to land Hall, a former Iowa State standout.

Dynasty drafts are all about the future, and Hall has the potential to be a long-term fixture in the Jets' backfield. But he's also enticing because he could end up as their starting running back quite soon.

"He’s an incredible talent. Really good runner, awesome in the passing game, he can do it all," ESPN's Field Yates recently said of Hall.

Then, there's Walker, who is in a similar position in Seattle. Chris Carson retired earlier this offseason, leaving Rashaad Penny and Walker to power the Seahawks' backfield moving forward.

Walker, a second-round draft pick out of Michigan State, has a bright future. And even if he's behind Penny on Seattle's depth chart to start, he could still get significant touches this year, with his workload likely to grow as he continues to gain experience.

If you miss out on Hall and Walker, there are a lot of talented wide receivers in this year's rookie class. Olave is the most intriguing because he could quickly carve out a large role in the Saints' offense. Wilson, London and Burks should also get immediate playing time.

But Williams is also intriguing because he could make a lot of big plays for the Lions once he's healthy. You'll have to wait to reap the benefits from that, but the former Alabama standout could make that well worth it.

Another player to strongly consider is Pierce. He's another rookie running back who could quickly ascend to the top of his team's depth chart, as he may prove he's a better option for the Texans than either Marlon Mack or Rex Burkhead.