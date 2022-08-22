Fantasy Football 2022: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty AdviceAugust 22, 2022
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice
There are a lot of different ways to play fantasy football. Maybe your league redrafts teams every year, or perhaps you play a dynasty format in which you keep players. Maybe you prefer the points-per-reception scoring format.
A lot of leagues are at least slightly different in some way. So, as you're preparing for fantasy drafts (which are taking place now during the buildup to the 2022 NFL season), it's important that you're familiar with how your league will operate.
Then, it's time to prepare. The season begins Sept. 8, so fantasy leagues will need to hold their drafts before then. Until then, do everything you can to try to get an advantage over your leaguemates, such as researching as much as possible.
With fantasy draft season in full swing, here's a look at team names to consider in 2022, top-40 PPR rankings and some rookie dynasty advice, for those who are in such leagues.
Top Team Names
Brady Gaga
Dak Side of the Moon
Work from Mahomes
Return of the Mac
Cobra Kyler
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
Tuafinity and Beyond
Fresh Prince of Helaire
Catalina Wine Mixon
Zeke and Destroy
McLaurin F1
Silenced by the Lamb
Pop Lockett Drop It
I Gotta Thielen
Top-40 PPR Rankings
1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
3. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
9. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
12. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
13. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
16. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
17. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
18. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
21. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
22. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
23. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
24. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
25. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
26. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
27. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
28. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
29. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
30. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
31. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
32. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
33. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
34. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
35. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
36. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
37. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
38. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
39. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
40. Allen Robinson II, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Dynasty Rookie Rankings, Advice
1. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
3. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
4. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
5. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
6. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans
7. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
8. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders
10. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
If you're picking at the top of a dynasty rookie draft, it's almost always wise to take the running back with the highest ceiling in this year's class. And heading into the 2022 season, there are two who are clearly above the rest.
Hall should quickly make an impact for the Jets' offense this year. They still have Michael Carter, who flashed his potential as a rookie himself in 2021, but the team used an early second-round pick to land Hall, a former Iowa State standout.
Dynasty drafts are all about the future, and Hall has the potential to be a long-term fixture in the Jets' backfield. But he's also enticing because he could end up as their starting running back quite soon.
"He’s an incredible talent. Really good runner, awesome in the passing game, he can do it all," ESPN's Field Yates recently said of Hall.
Then, there's Walker, who is in a similar position in Seattle. Chris Carson retired earlier this offseason, leaving Rashaad Penny and Walker to power the Seahawks' backfield moving forward.
Walker, a second-round draft pick out of Michigan State, has a bright future. And even if he's behind Penny on Seattle's depth chart to start, he could still get significant touches this year, with his workload likely to grow as he continues to gain experience.
If you miss out on Hall and Walker, there are a lot of talented wide receivers in this year's rookie class. Olave is the most intriguing because he could quickly carve out a large role in the Saints' offense. Wilson, London and Burks should also get immediate playing time.
But Williams is also intriguing because he could make a lot of big plays for the Lions once he's healthy. You'll have to wait to reap the benefits from that, but the former Alabama standout could make that well worth it.
Another player to strongly consider is Pierce. He's another rookie running back who could quickly ascend to the top of his team's depth chart, as he may prove he's a better option for the Texans than either Marlon Mack or Rex Burkhead.